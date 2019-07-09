Hamel Associates Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Myriad Genetics had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) rating on Thursday, March 14. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $47 target. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. See Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) latest ratings:

Hamel Associates Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 54.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc sold 19,825 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 16,462 shares with $2.12M value, down from 36,287 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $111.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $129.3. About 1.48 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce Ny reported 6,418 shares. 27,773 are owned by Fil Ltd. 31,669 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Sei Invs Co has invested 0.02% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 926,773 shares. 2,097 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 11,700 shares. 368,504 are owned by Prudential. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 158,381 shares. Fisher Asset reported 132,412 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Crow Point Prns Limited invested in 0.04% or 6,941 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 24,694 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 322,096 shares.

The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 285,616 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics ‘Cooperating With Government’s Request’; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Myriad Announces Launch of “Go Green” Sustainability Initiative In Support of Earth Day; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 94.09 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

Hamel Associates Inc increased Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 7,340 shares to 10,815 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,950 shares and now owns 7,175 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16400 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Friday, January 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $140 target. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 15.92 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

