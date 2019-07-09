Hamel Associates Trimmed Its Cameco (CCJ) Holding as Shares Declined; As Navistar Intl New (Call) (NAV) Shares Declined, J Goldman & Company LP Has Lifted Position

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) (NAV) by 101.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 389,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 773,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.98 million, up from 384,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 122,018 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 13.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NAVISTAR, INC. TO DESIGN AND DEVELOP A CLASS 8 TRUCK COMPRISED OF A COMPOSITE TRACTOR AND FRAME RAILS; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER VOLKSWAGEN: NOT REPORTING CHANGES TO PROPOSALS; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – GROSS USED TRUCK INVENTORY DECREASED TO $205 MLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 FROM $206 MLN AT OCTOBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER MHR FUND NAMES RAYMOND MILLER AS 2ND BD NOMINEE; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s: Navistar’s Competitive Position Is Further Enhanced by Partnership With Volkswagen Truck and Bus; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q ADJ EBITDA $104M, EST. $83.7M

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 85.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 142,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 167,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 720,320 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Capital Management Lc invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Westpac holds 0% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) or 150,449 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 92,758 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 106,128 shares to 186,233 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 831,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,015 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on July, 24. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,075 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

