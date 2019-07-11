Hamel Associates Trimmed By $1.57 Million Its Cameco (CCJ) Position; Manchester United LTD. Class A Ordinary Shares (MANU) Shorts Increased By 107.79%

Manchester United LTD. Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MANU) had an increase of 107.79% in short interest. MANU’s SI was 109,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 107.79% from 52,600 shares previously. With 101,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Manchester United LTD. Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MANU)’s short sellers to cover MANU’s short positions. The SI to Manchester United LTD. Class A Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.29%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 19,469 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 6.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 85.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc sold 142,359 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 17.43%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 25,000 shares with $295,000 value, down from 167,359 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $4.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Manchester United plc shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 33.03 million shares or 0.95% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2.72M shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Alyeska Invest Group Lp stated it has 99,299 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Roundview Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 90,118 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) or 65,000 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 2,153 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 8,795 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 29,581 shares. Millennium Limited Company reported 73,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Lindsell Train reported 10.94 million shares stake. Kj Harrison & Prns Inc holds 0.31% or 46,310 shares in its portfolio. 178,285 are held by Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Liability Company.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. The firm operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It currently has negative earnings. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand.

