Hamel Associates Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Decreased as Share Value Declined; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Market Value Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 27,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 101,158 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, down from 128,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 721,280 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 11,144 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 18,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 1.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Emerson Advances Digital Transformation with Industry’s Most Comprehensive Operational Analytics Portfolio – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Investment Management has 0.54% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 25,567 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4.48 million shares. 3,634 are owned by Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 126,500 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Com accumulated 33,785 shares. Golub Lc owns 32,091 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 0.49% or 4,825 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fiera Capital owns 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7,120 shares. Crestwood Gp Lc holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Opus Investment Management Inc holds 0.2% or 16,000 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 50,436 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.91% or 25,425 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 14.86 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $228.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,300 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 919,816 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Partner Management Limited Partnership holds 1.75% or 20,617 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc has 35,598 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 707,204 were accumulated by Adage Cap Grp Incorporated Lc. Geode Capital Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.92 million shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sigma Investment Counselors reported 17,376 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 16,505 shares. Eqis Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 7,918 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,713 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.22M shares. Westwood Il holds 3.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 303,200 shares. Glenmede Na holds 515,700 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc owns 609,918 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Insurance: A Startling Asset – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $756.00 million for 14.60 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 26,227 shares to 129,602 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 16,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).