Hamel Associates Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lifted by $1.34 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Inca Investments Trimmed Its Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $17.61 Million as Shares Rose

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 334.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 12,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 3,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 704,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32M, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 3.79 million shares traded or 74.66% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,400 shares to 60,990 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,952 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $164.48 million for 2.66 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.