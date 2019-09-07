Hamel Associates Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Trimmed by $958,753 as Stock Value Declined; Atlas Browninc Has Lowered Position in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) by $2.37 Million as Valuation Declined

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 69.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 20,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 29,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 644,541 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 11.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nomura Holdg invested 0.56% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cls Invests Lc owns 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,960 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 12,420 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.28% or 2.88 million shares. Meritage Mngmt stated it has 61,638 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Altfest L J & Company Inc has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,251 shares. Asset Management One Company reported 934,023 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 42,500 shares. 7,905 are owned by Roffman Miller Assocs Incorporated Pa.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,950 shares to 7,175 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 68.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo Inc has invested 1% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 80,534 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 14,326 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,390 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 163 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 15,085 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Prudential Fincl accumulated 14,064 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Pnc Financial Services Group reported 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 4,034 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 2,600 shares. St Johns Inv Co reported 1,150 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake.