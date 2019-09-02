Hamel Associates Position in Consolidated Edison (ED) Cut as Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 31,814 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 58,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 9,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 128,757 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46 million, up from 119,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $140,689 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,358. Shares for $88 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. 54 shares were bought by Cawley Timothy, worth $4,776. Shukla Saumil P also bought $4,315 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. $5,077 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by McAvoy John. $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 540 shares to 3,624 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $534.51 million for 13.63 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,938 shares to 163,230 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,904 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).