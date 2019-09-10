Hamel Associates Position In Bce (BCE) Was Has Lifted; Raytheon Company (RTN) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Boosted Position by $301,210 as Share Price Rose

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 49,945 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 23,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 695,635 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $189.41. About 1.20M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Llc owns 4,597 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Nomura Inc owns 31,279 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Co Tn has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 0.5% or 5,135 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 22,986 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar invested in 0.13% or 29,656 shares. Moore Cap Lp holds 20,000 shares. Regal Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1,313 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Creative Planning invested in 0.02% or 31,045 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Co owns 22,500 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 39,296 shares. Zweig invested in 1.17% or 57,653 shares. Nuwave Investment Llc accumulated 0.39% or 1,815 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 4,765 shares to 95,922 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Muni (SUB) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,040 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,391 shares to 8,430 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 28,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,510 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

