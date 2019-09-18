Hamel Associates Maintains Holding in Amgen (AMGN); Private Management Group Trimmed Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $3.60 Million

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $193.76. About 1.15M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 29,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.31M, down from 299,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $117.82. About 1.21M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Best Credit Card Deals For Fall – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 8,806 shares to 343,981 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 120,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 26,863 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 9,918 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs reported 36 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 40,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 11,669 shares. Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.86% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Independent Investors holds 0.74% or 15,514 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11,126 shares. Cypress Gru has 2,325 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Theleme Prtn Llp invested in 909,000 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.4% or 754,039 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.24 million shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Bluemar Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 79,733 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.