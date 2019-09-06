Hamel Associates Lowered Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $958,753; Market Valuation Declined; Iowa State Bank Maintains Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 69.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 20,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 29,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 7.11M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 11.85 million shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.64% stake. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.05% or 395,623 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited holds 2,400 shares. International Value Advisers Limited Liability reported 5.89M shares or 9.81% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Mngmt owns 42,981 shares. Proffitt And Goodson accumulated 5,451 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 286,157 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,367 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,854 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17,736 shares. Montgomery Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Covington Capital stated it has 31,342 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.05% or 10,179 shares. Sprucegrove has 1.5% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 31,881 were accumulated by M. 27,832 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 65,000 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 23,524 shares. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Service has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ckw Fincl Gp holds 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 2,200 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.19% or 520,159 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 5,945 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 15,390 shares. Mount Vernon Inc Md has 1.92% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 26,428 shares. Modera Wealth Lc reported 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pictet Asset invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hightower Trust Serv Lta holds 12,140 shares. 17,771 were accumulated by Capstone Investment Advisors Llc.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Special Situations Gurus Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.