Hamel Associates Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Conocophillips (COP) Holder Montecito Bank & Trust Cut Position as Stock Price Declined

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 5.16M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 5,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,632 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 88,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 17,183 shares to 48,077 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Acwi Ex (CWI) by 94,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

