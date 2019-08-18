Hamel Associates Increased By $836,760 Its Hershey Co (HSY) Stake; Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Sentiment Is 0.89

Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 9 reduced and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Hamel Associates Inc increased Hershey Co (HSY) stake by 211.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc acquired 7,340 shares as Hershey Co (HSY)’s stock rose 23.45%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 10,815 shares with $1.24M value, up from 3,475 last quarter. Hershey Co now has $32.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $155.44. About 945,965 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases `Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY-QTRLY BUSINESS IN CHINA CONTINUED TO SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE, RESULTING IN CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1 PCT VS YEAR AGO PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit

More notable recent BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust declares $0.0505 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: The Fund With One Of The Highest Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon launches Narrowband IoT nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 65,920 shares traded or 68.90% up from the average. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $174.22 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 15.6 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust for 76,659 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 724,340 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 33,287 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 229,750 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $267.35 million activity. $1.53M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO. $44.40 million worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL.

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 3,339 shares to 35,952 valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 19,262 shares and now owns 20,251 shares. Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -9.48% below currents $155.44 stock price. Hershey had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12000 target in Friday, April 26 report. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of HSY in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Underweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HSY in report on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of HSY in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 26 report.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hershey Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Updates 2019 Net Sales and Earnings Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hershey Stock Gained 13% in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2019.