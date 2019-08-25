Hamel Associates Holds Stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC); As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Peddock Capital Advisors Upped Stake by $380,562

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 162.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 11,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 19,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 7,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 570,588 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,300 shares. Washington Tru Bank invested in 0% or 190 shares. Stock Yards State Bank And reported 111,965 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 2,570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sun Life Finance, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 206 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.69% or 53,147 shares. 185,867 are owned by Dearborn Partners Limited Com. Peddock Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Omers Administration holds 4,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Farmers Bank has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 300 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Com owns 249 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,391 shares to 8,430 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,570 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “McCormick Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does McCormick Company, Incorporated’s (NYSE:MKC) Past Performance Indicate A Weaker Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McCormick Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com has 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rodgers Brothers owns 46,517 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Strategic Wealth Gru accumulated 0.45% or 124,184 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 9,341 shares. Baxter Bros Inc reported 17,706 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 82,604 shares. California-based Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Acg Wealth has 0.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 3.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 255,571 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt reported 19,401 shares stake. Mathes Company Incorporated holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc has 12.41M shares. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 184,040 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 107,663 shares.