Hamel Associates Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Has Lowered by $908,310; Wellington Shields & Company Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $345,800

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 1.40M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,681 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 4,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $380.05. About 1.69M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $228.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,300 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

