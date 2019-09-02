Hamel Associates Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Cls Investments Has Boosted Stake by $1.42 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1735.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 8,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,533 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 56.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 23,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 18,036 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 41,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.68M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,286 shares. Tradition Cap accumulated 1,660 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3 shares. Trust Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). North Carolina-based Novare Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.93% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Neumann Mngmt Lc reported 8,335 shares. Oakworth owns 99 shares. Farmers Merchants reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bowen Hanes & Incorporated reported 1.13% stake. Fincl Counselors Inc owns 4,138 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 80 shares. 64,445 were accumulated by 10. Moreover, Parsec Financial Mngmt Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 1,222 shares. Karpas Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 1,350 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 21,254 shares to 1,018 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 48,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,100 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch & Assoc In has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cadence Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 31,147 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.23% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 97,787 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 40,200 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 194,993 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan holds 1.7% or 28,038 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Company reported 12,331 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd accumulated 19,319 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 672,631 were reported by Natl Pension Serv. Moreover, Orca Invest Mgmt Llc has 0.46% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Naples Global Advsr Llc has 20,448 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 1.73% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Indiana-based 1St Source Retail Bank has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Farmers Bancorp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 9,003 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Com accumulated 169,377 shares.

