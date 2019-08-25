Hamel Associates Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) Cut by $305,190 as Market Value Declined; As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $314,640

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,108 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 10,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.74M shares traded or 39.42% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 8,430 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 3.15M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties

