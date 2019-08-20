Hamel Associates Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED) Has Decreased by $2.21 Million as Stock Price Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Upped by Golub Group Llc

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 8.73 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES `VERY HEALTHY CUSHION’ VS. ASSET CAP: BLINDE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 31,814 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 58,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 537,498 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,186 shares to 354,645 shares, valued at $31.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,892 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Julia Wellborn to Lead Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 13,190 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com owns 1.73M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust reported 309,047 shares. Hikari Limited reported 7.82% stake. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.16% or 23,380 shares in its portfolio. Arga Investment Management Lp owns 45,225 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Narwhal Mgmt has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisory Gru owns 5,322 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 724,986 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.13 million shares. Archon Ltd Llc has 2.27% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The New York-based Kenmare Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Indiana Tru Mngmt Com has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 10 shares worth $846 on Sunday, March 31. McAvoy John bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, February 28. 111 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $9,817 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. Sanchez Robert bought $2,271 worth of stock or 26 shares. Shukla Saumil P had bought 51 shares worth $4,315 on Sunday, March 31. Shares for $2,101 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 36,732 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 219,872 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mcf Lc holds 456 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated owns 9,800 shares. 2,675 were reported by Fincl Counselors Inc. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3,044 shares. First Personal Fincl Service reported 1,725 shares stake. 99,114 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp. 11,583 are owned by Sigma Planning Corp. Bartlett & owns 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 425 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 6,807 shares. King Wealth holds 0.69% or 26,045 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SPHD: The Ultimate ‘No Worries’ Income Plus Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Crainsnewyork.com published: “After Con Ed outages, de Blasio suggests socializing power grid – Crain’s New York Business” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream stops work on part of Mountain Valley pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,960 shares to 19,310 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).