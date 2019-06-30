Hamel Associates Holding in At&T (T) Cut by $896,675 as Stock Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Cut Holding by $2.00 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 40,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,450 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, down from 250,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.15 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 79.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 28,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,510 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 36,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 40.77M shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 23.64 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. also sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 57,933 shares to 75,031 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7,340 shares to 10,815 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.31 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

