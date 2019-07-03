Hamel Associates Has Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $958,753; Liberty Capital Management Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Trimmed by $961,346 as Market Value Rose

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 69.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 20,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 29,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 6.01 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.65B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 19,775 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Finance Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Goelzer Inv Mgmt has 157,471 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Horan Capital Advisors Llc holds 3,012 shares. Thomasville Bancorp reported 0.16% stake. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co invested in 63,083 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Bryn Mawr holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 131,599 shares. Blue Fincl owns 13,295 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Decatur Capital Mgmt has invested 1.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Iowa Bankshares reported 1.18% stake. Moreover, Cibc Asset Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Salzhauer Michael invested in 0.05% or 2,338 shares. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hills National Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 25,003 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.