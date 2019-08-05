Hamel Associates Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Stake By $353,202

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 3,182 shares as Walt Disney Company/The (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 42,201 shares with $4.69 million value, down from 45,383 last quarter. Walt Disney Company/The now has $249.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $138.63. About 4.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Hamel Associates Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 6.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc acquired 5,883 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)'s stock declined 2.21%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 94,632 shares with $5.60M value, up from 88,749 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $229.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 5.73 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news: Benzinga.com reported "Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers" on July 27, 2019. Globenewswire.com published "Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1" on July 31, 2019. Globenewswire.com published "Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results" on August 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 19.69 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $114 target in Thursday, February 7 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 6.