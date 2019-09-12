Hamel Associates Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position as Valuation Declined; Stock Yds Bancorp (SYBT) Stake Held by Heartland Advisors Inc

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 1.11 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 102,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 244,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.84M, up from 141,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 9,676 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 17.07 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $228.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,300 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

