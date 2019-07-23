Hamel Associates Has Lowered Position in At&T (T) as Market Valuation Rose; Jane Street Group Position in Exxon Mobil (Put) (XOM) Decreased by $20.12 Million as Stock Value Rose

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (XOM) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 251,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 684,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.33M, down from 936,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 6.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 79.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 28,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,510 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 36,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 33.83M shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.29 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

