Hamel Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $305,190 as Stock Declined; As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Peregrine Asset Advisers Upped Holding by $4.58 Million

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 858.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 29,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 3,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150.88. About 1.04 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 8,430 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 1.57M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,727 shares to 7,577 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,499 shares, and cut its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,611 shares to 81,596 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Piedmont Natural Gas reaches agreement on new rates with customer groups in North Carolina – GuruFocus.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

