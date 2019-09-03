Hamel Associates Has Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding; LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) Sentiment Is 1.54

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 152 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 99 sold and reduced their stock positions in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 76.20 million shares, up from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding LPL Financial Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 82 Increased: 93 New Position: 59.

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 22.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc sold 5,100 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 17,925 shares with $1.23 million value, down from 23,025 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $63.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.2. About 1.16 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 1.93% above currents $74.2 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29 with “Neutral”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 29 with “Market Perform”. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8200 target in Monday, July 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $68 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 309 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Cap Management Inc reported 0.33% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Smith Moore holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 17,959 shares. Personal has 0.45% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Citadel Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 427,173 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 134,440 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 104,314 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 12,746 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pggm Investments stated it has 426,900 shares. First City Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pinnacle Advisory Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,779 shares. Villere St Denis J And Lc holds 0.03% or 5,888 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview owns 7,657 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Town And Country Savings Bank And Co Dba First Bankers Co invested in 9,364 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.97 million for 26.13 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 12,075 shares to 15,687 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 13,850 shares and now owns 51,150 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 6.47% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for 2.19 million shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc owns 1.48 million shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wildcat Capital Management Llc has 4.15% invested in the company for 101,712 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Llc has invested 3.74% in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.82 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 12.18 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $130.58M for 11.14 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.