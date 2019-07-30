Hamel Associates Has Lowered By $2.21 Million Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Position; 0 Analysts Covering The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

Among 5 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Wood. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $53 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4400 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. See The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) latest ratings:

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 45.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc sold 26,250 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock rose 9.87%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 31,814 shares with $2.70 million value, down from 58,064 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $28.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.66. About 1.10M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Hamel Associates Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,415 shares to 70,221 valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,950 shares and now owns 7,175 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Monday, February 25. UBS maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was initiated on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Evercore. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,083 activity. $2,204 worth of stock was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Thursday, February 28. The insider OATES JOSEPH P bought $551. 49 shares valued at $4,334 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, June 30. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Cawley Timothy bought $2,283. 28 shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N, worth $2,353. Another trade for 29 shares valued at $2,283 was made by McAvoy John on Thursday, February 28. 24 shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D, worth $2,070.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,602 are held by Hartford Management Co. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 12,580 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,920 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd holds 0.63% or 6,300 shares. 6,293 were accumulated by Caprock Group Incorporated Inc. Northstar Group Inc invested in 3,400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru Communications stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 106,089 were accumulated by Shell Asset. Smithfield holds 0.04% or 4,650 shares. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3,356 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% stake. Natl Asset Management Incorporated owns 15,980 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $196.26M for 36.11 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has invested 0.35% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Mcrae Capital stated it has 15,435 shares. Schulhoff & Inc owns 0.63% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 23,408 shares. Engines Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 201,959 shares. Horizon Investments Lc reported 5,725 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 0.24% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 21,706 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.02% or 326,097 shares. Argent Trust Communication stated it has 25,983 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.34% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Baldwin Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us reported 10,535 shares stake. Motco reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Welch Partners Lc reported 4,221 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department reported 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides financial services and products to institutions, firms, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $44.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Investment Services. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. The firm offers investment management; trust and custody; foreign exchange; fund administration; global collateral services; securities lending; depositary receipts; corporate trust; global payment/cash management; banking services; and clearing services.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500.