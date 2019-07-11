Hamel Associates Has Lifted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.40 Million as Shares Rose; As Mobileiron (MOBL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $17.79 Million

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 37,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.86. About 4.28 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $675.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 127,855 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 9,865 shares to 7,570 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 33,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,536 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,354 were reported by Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,869 shares. 83,487 were reported by Bankshares Of The West. Skylands Limited Liability Corp accumulated 95,350 shares or 1.33% of the stock. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stearns Finance Services Gp stated it has 13,661 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 238,305 were accumulated by Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mcrae Cap stated it has 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co accumulated 1.25% or 81,293 shares. Voloridge Limited stated it has 2.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blair William Il has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Birinyi invested in 37,062 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 12,000 shares. The New York-based Wafra Inc has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 2.8% or 344,020 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. On Sunday, January 13 BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,831 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 759,813 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 287,131 shares. 83,949 were reported by American Century Cos. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Charles Schwab reported 361,606 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Element Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 23,961 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 61,787 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Prtn Ltd invested 0.03% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). S Squared Technology Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.34% or 553,778 shares. Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.