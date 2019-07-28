Hamel Associates Has Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holder Burney Co Lowered Stake by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 6,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 74,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON

Burney Co decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 17,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,711 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 86,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 330,287 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 142,359 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Prtn holds 1.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 769,312 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt Inc owns 22,925 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Webster State Bank N A stated it has 339,893 shares or 3.93% of all its holdings. Lucas Cap has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bruce Inc owns 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,184 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Limited Co invested in 0.64% or 33,608 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.85% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 49,567 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 17.16M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Windsor Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca reported 13,431 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Company holds 1.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 159,745 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parkside Bank & Trust invested in 24,665 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 89,465 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 30,042 shares to 46,758 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 8,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).