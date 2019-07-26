Hamel Associates Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.40 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Financial Architects Has Upped Its Stake

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 37,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 7.60 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast); 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.08. About 11.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 18,038 shares to 4,022 shares, valued at $162,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 56,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,970 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,380 are held by Argyle Capital Management. Northeast Mngmt holds 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 262,829 shares. Miles has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). De Burlo Gru holds 2.02% or 52,811 shares in its portfolio. Seven Post Invest Office Ltd Partnership invested in 1,850 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 1,316 shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability reported 869 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 8,388 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 129,227 shares. Essex Service accumulated 62,661 shares. Payden Rygel reported 1,400 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 79,842 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 249.59 million shares or 23.77% of their US portfolio. Kentucky-based Community Trust & has invested 3.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,339 shares to 35,952 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,933 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 773,328 were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corp. James Investment Rech Inc reported 265,532 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 702,774 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5,175 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 2.37% or 308,022 shares. First Personal Financial accumulated 13,577 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 10,517 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Orca Invest Llc accumulated 12,053 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc accumulated 2,977 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Com has 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,794 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First United Bancorp invested in 26,182 shares.