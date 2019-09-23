Hamel Associates Has Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Manikay Partners Has Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $67.25 Million

Hamel Associates Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 32.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc acquired 2,300 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 9,475 shares with $1.75 million value, up from 7,175 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $118.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $198.15. About 435,156 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Manikay Partners Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 53.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manikay Partners Llc sold 483,842 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Manikay Partners Llc holds 425,000 shares with $59.35M value, down from 908,842 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Management Ca holds 3.23M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Regions Finance holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 196,880 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 1,650 shares. The Indiana-based Old Natl Bancshares In has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gavea Investimentos Ltda invested in 20.76% or 59,761 shares. Nottingham Advsr owns 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,370 shares. Sather Financial Group holds 275,366 shares. Halsey Ct invested 3.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgar Lomax Va reported 391,063 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Cap Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,400 shares. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Assocs has invested 1.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Cap Gru accumulated 16,461 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Peavine Capital Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Dsam (London) Limited has 2.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 157,139 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.74% above currents $132.4 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.65 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,159 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 997 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.35% stake. Srb owns 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,803 shares. Financial Advisory Service, Kansas-based fund reported 1,586 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 129,815 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.58% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,715 shares. 70,246 are owned by Calamos Advisors Limited Company. Cambridge Tru has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 250,867 shares. 11,622 were reported by John G Ullman Associates. Blume Management reported 400 shares. Family Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,002 shares. 8.83 million were reported by Northern Corporation.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 8.76% above currents $198.15 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 5. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”.

