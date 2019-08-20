Hamel Associates Has Increased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); American Investment Services Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $2.26 Million as Share Value Declined

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27M, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $69.04. About 5.94M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 5,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,632 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 88,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 5.60M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 75,054 shares to 149,933 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,991 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 1.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Richard C Young And Limited reported 94,212 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc reported 89,847 shares stake. Gagnon Lc stated it has 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Davis stated it has 18,541 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 498,772 shares in its portfolio. 28,897 were reported by Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com Nj. Navellier And, a Nevada-based fund reported 5,784 shares. Eqis Capital, California-based fund reported 12,644 shares. Westwood Corporation Il has 7,312 shares. Lvw Limited Liability reported 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,841 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.23% or 68,707 shares in its portfolio. Cap Inc Ok holds 1.49M shares. 216,786 were accumulated by Confluence Management Ltd Co.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,400 shares to 60,990 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 28,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,510 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).