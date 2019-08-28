Hamel Associates Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Thor Industries (THO) Shorts Up By 27.22%

Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) had an increase of 27.22% in short interest. THO’s SI was 5.66M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.22% from 4.45 million shares previously. With 834,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO)’s short sellers to cover THO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 1.24 million shares traded or 42.30% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME

Hamel Associates Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 37.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc acquired 13,850 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 51,150 shares with $5.18 million value, up from 37,300 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $338.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63M shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 3,391 shares to 8,430 valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 2,680 shares and now owns 20,933 shares. Ishares Tr (EFAV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru has 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 1.75 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Provise Management Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 29,180 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Boyar Asset Mngmt stated it has 5.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) has 5,611 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 5,781 shares. Green Square Cap has 61,460 shares for 4.03% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.81% or 260,330 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.73% or 52,013 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 12,117 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 13,127 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Ltd has 3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). United Fire accumulated 57,736 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Ledyard National Bank & Trust invested in 12,878 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.79% above currents $105.74 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity. $202,880 worth of stock was bought by ZIEMER JAMES L on Monday, July 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Thor Industries Inc has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 73.09% above currents $43.33 stock price. Thor Industries Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 22.

