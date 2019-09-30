Hamel Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $423,200; Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Share Price Rose

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $194.11. About 1.19M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 7.93 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Is Up 40% This Year And Still Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Windows 10 on 900M+ devices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Slack Tries to Dispel Microsoft Fears – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $222.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

