Hamel Associates Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake By $1.34 Million; Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased By $213.83 Million Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake

Hamel Associates Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 334.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc acquired 12,075 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 15,687 shares with $1.74M value, up from 3,612 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $255.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 47.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.56M shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 4.00 million shares with $242.38M value, down from 7.56M last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $15.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 858,364 shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 600 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 0.73% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Joel Isaacson Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Godsey And Gibb Associates invested in 0.04% or 4,600 shares. Moreover, Finemark Comml Bank And has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Stephens Ar holds 0.14% or 97,097 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 0.28% or 28,432 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 2.41% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 40,250 shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Corp Nj reported 16,547 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Beach Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 48,272 shares. 104,737 are held by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. New England Private Wealth Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 66,272 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 0.08% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Ladenburg. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6800 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,280 are owned by Narwhal Capital Mgmt. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 2,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,815 are held by Ballentine Ltd Limited Liability Company. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com holds 145,488 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Counsel accumulated 231,999 shares or 4.77% of the stock. Rothschild Invest Il has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,035 shares. Bank Of The West reported 31,760 shares stake. Hirtle Callaghan Communications Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 5,570 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP has 4.57 million shares for 6.26% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.07% or 6,733 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,678 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Llc Dc stated it has 230,632 shares.

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 5,400 shares to 60,990 valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 17,925 shares. Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.