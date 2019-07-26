Hamel Associates Has Increased By $474,685 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; RELX PLC (LON:REL) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering RELX Plc (LON:REL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. RELX Plc had 26 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 2123 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank downgraded RELX PLC (LON:REL) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 1750 target. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of RELX PLC (LON:REL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sell”. See RELX PLC (LON:REL) latest ratings:

Hamel Associates Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc acquired 3,415 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 70,221 shares with $9.82M value, up from 66,806 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $130.63. About 1.88 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 26,250 shares to 31,814 valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 33,867 shares and now owns 51,536 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 11,966 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.67% or 20,435 shares. London Of Virginia reported 1.62 million shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 18,727 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has invested 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Qv Investors has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Michigan-based Blue Chip Partners has invested 2.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Fincl Bank stated it has 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com accumulated 228,639 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Focused reported 1.11 million shares. Greenwood Limited Liability Corp invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart Inc has invested 2.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Hendershot Investments has 3.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Phocas Fincl Corp owns 12,517 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Clenar Muke Llc reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business clients in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 36.25 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information, analytics, and tools that help clients make decisions. It has a 27.09 P/E ratio. This segment provides research, reference, and education content; and database and decision tools for scientists, academic institutions, educators, research leaders and administrators, medical researchers, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals and students, as well as hospitals, research institutions, health insurers, managed healthcare organizations, research-intensive firms, and governments.

The stock increased 3.59% or GBX 67 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1934.5. About 3.79M shares traded. RELX PLC (LON:REL) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.