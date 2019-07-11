Hamel Associates Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $699,135; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Novo (NVO) Position

Hamel Associates Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 23.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc acquired 1,835 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 9,500 shares with $3.62M value, up from 7,665 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $198.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Novo (NVO) stake by 10.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 8,605 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 4.38%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 91,845 shares with $4.44M value, up from 83,240 last quarter. Novo now has $115.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 693,676 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 26/04/2018 – Emisphere Amends License Agreement with Novo Nordisk; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 18/04/2018 – Sempre Health and Novo Nordisk Partner to Improve Medication Costs for Patients With Diabetes; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment Mngmt owns 1,318 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,539 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab stated it has 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First City invested in 0.47% or 1,705 shares. Cambridge Trust invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Suvretta Limited Co holds 5.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 506,344 shares. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt holds 0.6% or 4,004 shares in its portfolio. First American Natl Bank has 0.83% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,321 shares. Moreover, First Dallas Secs has 4.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,578 shares. Biondo Invest Advisors Lc invested in 12,295 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.23% or 1,385 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company accumulated 236,149 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc invested in 10,937 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,002 shares.

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 2,680 shares to 20,933 valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 19,262 shares and now owns 20,251 shares. Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $475 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $500 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing drop ultimately could kill off bull market, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 18,562 shares to 4,938 valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 8,753 shares and now owns 13,598 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Earnings – GuruFocus.com” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Pumped Up, Eiger Exults On Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Biohaven Slips On Stock Sale – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.