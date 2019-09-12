Hamel Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) as Stock Price Declined; Newell Brands Com (NWL) Valuation Declined While Green Square Capital Upped by $336,870 Its Position

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 86,650 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 64,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 5.56M shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD JTWO.L COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. – NWL; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – EXPECTS TO ABSORB 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN ITS FY NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RELATED TO TRU LIQUIDATION; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Updates 13-D Filing for Newell Brands, Now Has 6.96% Stake; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn averts a looming board battle at Newell Brands; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 11,144 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 18,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 2.92M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Polk’s $206.3K Bet on NWL – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Newell Brands Must Maintain Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Dupont Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 20,370 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Voya Inv Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 177,653 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 17,525 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 327,968 shares. Riverhead Mgmt holds 17,602 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 845 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 384,547 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Amalgamated Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 81,801 shares. The Indiana-based Tru Inv Advsr has invested 0.46% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Phocas Corporation invested in 2,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De has 107,095 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $674.50 million for 14.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Prtnrs stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.21% or 6,538 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 5,000 shares. Ipswich Investment Management holds 0.7% or 33,050 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 8,157 were reported by Fagan Assoc. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 10,728 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Inc reported 136,550 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 16.10M shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 865,479 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 976,732 shares. Principal Grp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt owns 390,797 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.12% stake. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 3,145 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.