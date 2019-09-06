Hamel Associates Has Decreased Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding; Vontobel Asset Management Has Decreased Its Cme Group (CME) Holding

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 8.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc sold 5,400 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 60,990 shares with $7.28M value, down from 66,390 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $40.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $159.82. About 1.49 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 9.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 197,444 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 1.82 million shares with $309.61 million value, down from 2.02 million last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $77.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $221.18. About 1.19 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 09/03/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 21; 05/03/2018 CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 2; 16/03/2018 – Fitch: Successful CME Offer Could Be Positive for NEX’s Ratings; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence reported 3,510 shares. 120,045 were accumulated by First Tru L P. Horan Capital holds 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 1,337 shares. Bridges Mngmt Inc holds 3,405 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 238 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Trust invested in 0.87% or 391,665 shares. Automobile Association reported 605,562 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 2.32M shares. The New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 1.56% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp accumulated 45 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 360,676 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Whittier Communications Of Nevada Inc holds 0.04% or 4,980 shares. J Goldman And Lp stated it has 96,932 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Hamel Associates Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 13,850 shares to 51,150 valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,835 shares and now owns 9,500 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $343.97M for 29.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $105 lowest target. $152.22’s average target is -4.76% below currents $159.82 stock price. Dollar General had 37 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 30. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Oppenheimer.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $199.40’s average target is -9.85% below currents $221.18 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by UBS. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 3. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 5 by UBS.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 507,210 shares to 4.76M valued at $442.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 4,883 shares and now owns 173,228 shares. Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Guardian Tru has invested 0.95% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Investec Asset North America holds 4,650 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Swarthmore Group Incorporated has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Barclays Plc holds 599,756 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.2% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 20,935 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 1,630 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,723 shares. Sit Associate Inc reported 0.23% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.21% or 90,178 shares. First Republic has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 6,120 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,602 shares stake. Capstone Fincl Inc invested in 0.75% or 26,657 shares. Security National reported 0.01% stake. Capital World Invsts reported 1.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).