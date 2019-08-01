Hamel Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $958,753; Mckesson (MCK) Position Held by Continental Advisors Llc

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 151.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 7,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 12,556 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 1.45 million shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 69.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 20,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 29,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 11.00M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Svcs holds 0.07% or 430 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Grp invested in 0.17% or 8,911 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 180,314 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Affinity Investment Lc accumulated 0.07% or 2,970 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 653,391 shares stake. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 119,526 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2,092 shares. North Star Asset Management has 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Manchester Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 347 shares. Communication Of Vermont owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martin And Inc Tn accumulated 34,978 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Management Incorporated has 0.59% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 46,000 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (Call) (NYSE:FII) by 77,200 shares to 37,800 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 72,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,751 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Savings Bank Of The West has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). House Ltd Liability reported 30,204 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,020 shares. Glenview State Bank Dept accumulated 11,825 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 34,973 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Botty Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,720 shares. Wms Prns Llc invested in 0.06% or 5,053 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Company reported 13,490 shares. The Iowa-based At Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Paloma Partners Mgmt Company reported 16,619 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Montecito Comml Bank Tru reported 20,925 shares. Veritable Lp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Community Bancshares Na invested in 0.41% or 42,853 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.43M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,075 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.