Hamel Associates Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $528,880; Shares Declined; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 514,490 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 6,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 74,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64 million shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 134% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 155% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kahn Brothers’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 26,621 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 479,313 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 3.71M shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc has invested 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0% or 213 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 36,989 shares. Evergreen Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 9,184 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 1,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Venor Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 15.59% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Strs Ohio reported 38,526 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.33% or 62,697 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 90,735 shares. Greenleaf reported 15,820 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 56,107 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47.77 million shares. Schaller Inv Gp Inc invested in 5,009 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 186,480 shares. 895,306 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 13,597 were accumulated by White Pine. Toth Advisory stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Co reported 42,356 shares. Nordea Mngmt invested in 4.86 million shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.29% or 88,503 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 642 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 2,759 shares in its portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability reported 5,783 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,680 shares to 20,933 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 19,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,462 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).