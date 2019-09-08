Hamel Associates Decreased Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $305,190 as Stock Value Declined; Beach Point Capital Management LP Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 8,430 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 222,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 638,689 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, down from 861,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.55 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.05 million for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.