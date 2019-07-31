Hamel Associates Decreased By $1.60 Million Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; Bell State Bank & Trust Increased By $474,397 Its Centurylink (CTL) Position

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 56.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc sold 23,560 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 18,036 shares with $1.24M value, down from 41,596 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $39.90B valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 5.94M shares traded or 97.18% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 79.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired 43,127 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 97,316 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 54,189 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $13.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 10.52 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Hamel Associates Inc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,950 shares to 7,175 valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,415 shares and now owns 70,221 shares. Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was raised too.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 17.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp holds 6,671 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 527,123 shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advsr Inc has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Paragon Mngmt Limited Com has 154 shares. Lynch And In stated it has 1.87% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group invested in 0.41% or 22,227 shares. 125,302 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Arrow Fincl invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Payden Rygel invested in 0.07% or 13,500 shares. Df Dent & Inc invested in 0.01% or 10,926 shares. Troy Asset Management Limited reported 55,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 3.49M shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Among 11 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 19 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell”. Bank of America maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by CFRA on Friday, February 15.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System owns 41,577 shares. Blair William Il holds 0% or 29,140 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated owns 3.20 million shares. 23,086 were reported by Cleararc Capital. Research Global Invsts holds 0.03% or 8.43 million shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 61,898 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 12,738 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.44% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 99,710 shares. 14,972 are owned by Bb&T. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 25 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 478,935 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 42,780 shares or 0% of the stock.