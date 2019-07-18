Hamel Associates Cut Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $305,190; Stock Value Declined; Arbor Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Intel Corp. (INTC) Stake by $371,000 as Share Price Declined

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,430 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 1.99 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 9.73M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,075 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 22.06 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

