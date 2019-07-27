Hamel Associates Cut Consolidated Edison (ED) Position by $2.21 Million; Stock Price Rose; Trust Asset Management Has Boosted Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $21.49 Million

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25 million shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,814 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 58,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.10M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 407,158 shares. Opus Capital Ltd owns 12,860 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 280,132 are owned by Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd. Destination Wealth Management reported 3,786 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 45,500 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust accumulated 25,352 shares. Payden And Rygel accumulated 741,800 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Hallmark Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 9,873 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 633,999 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vermont-based Manchester Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 122,227 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2,162 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Prices Gained on Middle East Tension, Rate Cut Expectations – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gold Prices Slip Below $1,400 Ahead of Speeches by Fed Officials – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Prices Jump as U.S. Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 540 shares to 3,624 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89 million for 32.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Than Its 5.0% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Your 57 S&P Dividend Aristocrats Sizzle For July/August Dog Days – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Let the Sun Shine: 26K+ Con Edison Customers Reach Milestone in Solar Generation – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bert’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.