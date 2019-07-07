Hamel Associates Cut At&T (T) Stake by $896,675; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Trimmed Holding in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) as Shares Rose

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 79.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 28,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,510 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 36,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 24.51M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 58.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 35,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,944 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 60,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 159,605 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 173,910 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $82.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 29,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 2,343 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 34,778 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 304,500 shares. V3 Cap Mngmt Lp holds 9.83% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 1.15 million shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 116,115 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP accumulated 35,234 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com stated it has 17,000 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 84,800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 155,954 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 88,728 shares. Strs Ohio holds 80,253 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Starr Interest Inc stated it has 4,856 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Advisory Svcs Networks Lc accumulated 0% or 207 shares.

Analysts await QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. QTS’s profit will be $30.46M for 20.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “5 REITs With Impressive Dividend Growth – Forbes” published on January 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why QTS Realty Trust Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” on February 21, 2018. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Sensei’s Portfolio Update 60: 2 Amazing Investing Opportunities I Bought This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.53 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru Communications holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,085 shares. Thompson Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Atria Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 1.80 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 13,720 were reported by Greylin Mangement. 7,383 were accumulated by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 63,747 are owned by Laffer Invests. Howard Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% or 21,184 shares in its portfolio. 8,770 were reported by Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc. Burney accumulated 218,832 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested in 415,979 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 3.22M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).