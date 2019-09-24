Hamel Associates Continues to Hold Position in Amgen (AMGN); As Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Shares Rose, Mig Capital Has Increased Position

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $198.07. About 60,821 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 2,834 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Group invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Cooper Creek Prns Mgmt Limited Com holds 30,962 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 6,533 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 56,047 shares stake. Campbell And Invest Adviser Lc reported 0.24% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 1,332 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 23,147 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Ack Asset Ltd has invested 7.19% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 1.32 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 3,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 64,518 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc owns 9,727 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 33,780 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $96.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

