Hamel Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Price Rose While Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 38,619 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 1,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $338.45. About 546,216 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,176 shares to 202,527 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 142,359 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,430 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).