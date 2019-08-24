Hamel Associates Boosted Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Stake By $31.96 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 99.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 270,824 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 76 shares with $9,000 value, down from 270,900 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $218.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Hamel Associates Inc increased Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) stake by 162.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc acquired 11,960 shares as Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 19,310 shares with $2.91M value, up from 7,350 last quarter. Mccormick & Co Inc now has $21.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 541,759 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 23.20% above currents $115.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 47,819 shares to 48,092 valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 12,384 shares and now owns 12,584 shares. Fireeye Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FEYE) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought $502,074.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 318,127 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 13,436 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Davis R M holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 29,717 shares. Corecommodity Management Lc owns 7,280 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Cypress Cap Ltd Llc (Wy) has 0.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,811 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co reported 5,600 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 4.75M shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Lc reported 8,846 shares. Schaller Group Inc Inc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il accumulated 0.71% or 54,229 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And reported 10,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,179 shares.

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 5,100 shares to 17,925 valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 10,825 shares and now owns 4,250 shares. Ishares Tr (EFAV) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Coorporated (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Coorporated has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -8.17% below currents $160.8 stock price. McCormick & Coorporated had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 20 to “Underweight”.