Hamel Associates Boosted Its Holding in Bce (BCE) by $1.16 Million; Fairpointe Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Copa Holdings (CPA) by $14.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 26,350 shares as the company's stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 49,945 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 23,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 236,559 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings (CPA) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 177,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 794,310 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.03 million, down from 971,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.54. About 226,597 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 06/04/2018 – EFE: Panama’s Copa Airlines to reimburse passengers affected by Venezuelan ban; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Accepts COPA Search Committee’s Unanimous Recommendation for New Chief Administrator; 04/05/2018 – Soccer-Japan, Qatar get invites to 2019 Copa America in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "2019-2020 School Year Underway at Colorado Preparatory Academy – Business Wire" on August 20, 2019

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc by 637,004 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $45.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 45,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "BCE (TSX:BCE): One of the Best Defensive Stocks to Own in a Bear Market – The Motley Fool Canada" on August 08, 2019