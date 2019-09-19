Halsey Associates Upped Position in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) as Stock Value Declined; Fedex (FDX) Position Has Increased by Atlanta Capital Group

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 9,054 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 6,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.92% or $22.39 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 22.78M shares traded or 824.37% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 63,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 238,668 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80 million, up from 175,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt has 31,808 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Matthew 25 Management has 8.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Mendel Money Mgmt has 2.42% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 15,403 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 46,232 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bahl & Gaynor has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northstar Group Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The New York-based Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, a Japan-based fund reported 9,370 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt holds 136,466 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,419 shares in its portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRS) by 114,984 shares to 47,544 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,551 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx boosting rates next year – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “FedEx to Report Q1 Earnings: Whatâ€™s the Outlook for FDX Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “FedEx (FDX) PT Lowered to $175 at Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: How Low Will The Fed Go? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx: Attractive Valuation Despite Execution Issues And Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 7,973 shares. Td Asset Management has 536,969 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 27,296 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.13% or 89,833 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Strategic Limited Liability accumulated 32,734 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 876 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 6,138 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% or 3,937 shares. Logan Capital holds 18,017 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Motco owns 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 186 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 32,675 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “South Florida companies pledge millions of dollars in aid to Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Poolsafes Now Available at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Resort Destination Harvest Caye, Belize – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura picks favorites in the cruise line sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.