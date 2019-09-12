Halsey Associates Trimmed Its Schlumberger (SLB) Position as Share Price Declined; Cypress Capital Management Wy Raised Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $1.49 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 113.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 7,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 6,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $204.57. About 50,582 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 11,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 6,621 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 18,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 2.18M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,222 shares to 44 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 72,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,734 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc owns 8,984 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.14% stake. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,050 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Clean Yield Group Incorporated owns 49 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Communications Ma has 0.14% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1.75 million shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 375 shares. Hexavest has 78 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 27,906 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 68,476 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 148 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.01M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Fernwood Investment Ltd invested in 0.87% or 8,045 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,035 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.11 million for 21.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

